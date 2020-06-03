Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo postponed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

The 2020 Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The Foundation has been monitoring the tropical storm closely and ultimately has made the decision to postpone the Rodeo until June 18-21, 2020, for the safety of our participants and the citizens of the Bayou Region. All scale times will remain the same for Saturday, June 20th (12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) and Sunday, June 21st (11:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.).

Participants can visit their website for more information, the Rodeo’s official rules and regulations, and to purchase tickets and merchandise at www.GordonDoveDoveJr.Foundation.

Over the years, the Gordon Dove Jr. Foundation has been able to award over $300,000 to local charity organizations, coastal restoration efforts, and scholarships to local students.

Congratulations to the 2020 rodeo scholarship winners:

• Kristen B. Weimer

• Krista A. Mitchell

• Jenny Quach

• Taylor Portier

• Jordan Remont

• Ann-Marie Ross

• Cassidy My Trinh Nguyen

• Kali Wicklund

• Cody Arceneaux

• Alaina Mitchell

• Alyse Bourgeois

• Caleb Calhoun

• Caroline Evans

• Evan Bereron

• Klaire Danos