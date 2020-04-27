Fourchon Oilman’s Association cancels 2020 fishing tournament

In a social media post this morning, the Fourchon Oilman’s Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 fishing tournament.

The post reads:

“After careful discussions and deliberation, the FOA-Board has decided out of a preponderance of safety for our team members and guests to CANCEL our 2020 Invitational Fishing Tournament. An email has been sent out to the primary team contact providing details on the entry-fee credits extended for the coming year (…once again). The tentative dates for 2021 are Thursday to Saturday, July 8, 9, & 10, 2021.”

The 2019 tournament was also canceled, due to inclement weather.