Gov. Edwards Appoints Andrew Blanchard to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

Andrew Blanchard, President of Pearl Inc. seafood processing, has been appointed to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Blanchard, who will serve as the Commercial Fishing and Fur Industry representative, replaces Bobby Samanie of St. Bernard Parish.

Blanchard, a lifelong Louisiana resident who lives in Houma, will make his first appearance when the commission meets July 9 in Baton Rouge.

“I look forward to serving the state I love,’’ Blanchard said. “Our state’s natural resources have not only provided business opportunities for me and my family, but has provided a lifetime of fishing and hunting memories”.

Blanchard has 7 children and 5 grandchildren. He has been involved in the seafood industry for over 45 years and serves on various boards and commissions for the state, including the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force.

“I am thankful that I have been asked to be a part of a commission with such a long history,” Blanchard said. “The conservation of our state’s natural resources and habitats are crucial to the generations behind us.”