LDH: Oyster beds are closed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

The Louisiana Department of Health closed oyster beds in areas 1-28, beginning 30 minutes after sunset on Sunday, June 7, 2020, due to the potential of poor water quality because of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

These shellfish-growing areas will remain closed until state health officials determine the waters are clear and within approved area criteria established by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.

Click here to view the closure order, signed by State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry and LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips .