LDWF Agents Cite Two Men for Red Snapper Violations in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Louisiana men for recreational fishing violations on April 9 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Van John Galjour Jr., 28, of Metairie, and Bryan Bouzigard, 57, of Cutoff, for possessing red snapper on the water during a closed season.

Agents were on patrol in the Belle Pass area when they came across a vessel with Galjour Jr. and Bouzigard at 3:20 p.m. on April 9. Agents conducted a license and creel check and found the men in possession of nine red snapper in an ice chest.

Agents questioned the men and they admitted to catching the red snapper earlier that day. Agents seized the red snapper and donated them to a local charity.

Possessing red snapper on the water during a closed season brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $258.