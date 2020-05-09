LDWF Agents Rescue Three Boaters in St. Mary Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division agents performed a successful search and rescue mission in St. Mary Parish on May 8.

LDWF agents received a distress call around 4 p.m. on May 8 from an operator of a 15-foot aluminum vessel with two other occupants in the Cypremort Point area. The operator stated that the weather and waves were inundating the vessel with water and they were running out of gas trying to overcome the waves.

Agents were able to determine the location of the vessel and immediately launched two vessels of their own to the area. The agents reached the three occupants of the vessel by 5:30 p.m. at which point the vessel was out of gas and beached on the shore.

Agents were able to get the three occupants into their vessels and transport them back to the Hwy. 90 public boat launch in Franklin. The three occupants did not require any medical assistance.

Agents heading back in bad weather after rescuing three people.