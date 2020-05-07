LDWF Announces Opening Dates for the Spring Inshore Shrimp Season and the Remaining Offshore Waters

Today, May 7, 2020, two actions were taken to open the 2020 inshore and offshore shrimp season. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the state inshore waters based on information provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists and public comments. The second action was taken by the Secretary of LDWF who opened the remaining portion of state offshore waters

The Commission action sets the opening dates of the spring inshore shrimp season as follows:

That portion of state inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal to open at 6:00 a.m. May 18, 2020.

That portion of state inside waters from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6:00 a.m. May 27, 2020.

The Secretarial action sets the opening for that portion of state offshore waters between the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island westward to western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 6:00 a.m. May 18, 2020. The area to be opened is defined as follows:

The eastern boundary line originates at the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red buoy line at 29 degrees 22 minutes 14.93 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 22 minutes 58.92 degrees west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 18 minutes 33.89 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 26 minutes 16.05 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates on the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 29 degrees 32 minutes 03.00 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 18 minutes 33.00 degrees west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 29 minutes 02.27 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 19 minutes 34.60 seconds west longitude.

LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted weekly trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters since March to develop recommendations for the opening of the spring shrimp season. LDWF sampling data were used to calculate a ‘crossover’ date, which is when a minimum of 50 percent of the inshore brown shrimp population reach 100 count per pound or larger.

The Commission has granted authority to the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to delay or advance these opening dates if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, and; to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

