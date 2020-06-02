Louisiana Fishing Licenses Available June 1

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds anglers that if you purchase your fishing license today, Monday, June 1, it will be good until June 30, 2021. That’s 13 months. While current licenses will not expire until June 30, LDWF reminds anglers that they can purchase and renew today.

Purchasing and renewing your license can be done quickly online by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Home. Purchasing your license online will easily allow you to have a copy of your license emailed to you. This will allow you to save a digital copy on your mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy.

Licenses can be purchased at designated local vendors or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge. Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

If you need assistance with your online purchase, please contact the 24-hour help desk at 888-362-LDWF (5393). If you have other licensing questions, call the license office at 225-765-2887 or 225-765-2898 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anglers are also invited to participate in the agency’s Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. The weekend is an opportunity for Louisiana residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license. While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF receives no state general funding and depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.