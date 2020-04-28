Recreational Greater Amberjack Season to Reopen May 1, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced today that the recreational greater amberjack season will reopen in Louisiana and federal waters on May 1, 2020, and remain open through May 31, 2020.

The recreational season closure of June 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020 will remain in effect. Following the fixed closed season, the recreational season will reopen on August 1, 2020, and remain open until October 31, 2020, or until the annual quota is met or projected to be met.



For more information visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/recreational-saltwater-finfish.