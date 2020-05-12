Pet Food to be Distributed in Galliano on Thursday

Hail Mary Rescue and HOPE Center will host a pet food distribution on Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Christian Family Center, 18119 East Main St. in Galliano, Hail Mary Rescue announced.

The distribution will be drive-through only. Food will be placed in the trunk of a resident’s car, back seat or bed of their pickup truck.

Volunteers will be in the front of the line to ask if the recipient will need dog or cat food.

A limited amount of cat litter will also be available.

To receive more info, email hailmaryrescue@yahoo.com.

Image courtesy of Hail Mary Rescue’s Facebook page.