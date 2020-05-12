Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Pet Food to be Distributed in Galliano on Thursday

Hail Mary Rescue and HOPE Center will host a pet food distribution on Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Christian Family Center, 18119 East Main St. in Galliano, Hail Mary Rescue announced. 



 

The distribution will be drive-through only. Food will be placed in the trunk of a resident’s car, back seat or bed of their pickup truck. 

 

Volunteers will be in the front of the line to ask if the recipient will need dog or cat food. 

 

A limited amount of cat litter will also be available. 



 

To receive more info, email hailmaryrescue@yahoo.com

 

Image courtesy of Hail Mary Rescue’s Facebook page. 

 

 

 

