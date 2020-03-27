PJ’s to serve Free Coffee to First Responders, Medical Staff at East Houma location

PJ’s Coffee East Houma, 1128 Grand Caillou Road, announced it will serve free coffee to first responders and medical staff on Monday, March 30.

The coffee shop asks that participants bring their ID to the store.

Servings are limited to one beverage per customer.

Cross Church of Houma, who pre-purchased $500 worth of coffee, partnered with PJ’s for the giveaway.

The Facebook event says it will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We all greatly appreciate your efforts and sacrifices during this crazy time,” PJ’s said.