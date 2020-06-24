Play It Forward Casino Night Sets New Date

Play It Forward, the annual casino-night fundraiser for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, has set a new event date, August 7.

Originally set for March 27, the event was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The last few months the BCCM board of directors, staff and the Play It Forward committee have been waiting for an opportunity to reschedule the event. With Louisiana now in Phase II of reopening the state, the organization has made plans to move forward with the fundraiser, which is a major source of revenue for the local non-profit museum.

“It is important to host Play It Forward to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the Bayou Country Children’s Museum for the sake of our community’s children and youth,” said BCCM Director, Arianna Mace “We’ve made positive strides to create change within the museum to better serve our community, as well as mend our relationships with partners, sponsors and donors. That progress was slowed as a result of COVID-19 and the closure of the museum for the last three months. Having a successful Play It Forward will help us regain momentum that was lost as a result of COVID-19 and having to be closed for the last three months.”

Play It Forward is a casino-style event that allows guests to gamble for a good cause, while raising money for the BCCM. The event will include a one-of-kind cocktail trail, local food, gaming tables, silent auction and live entertainment from Russ Cheramie. And as always, the night will wrap up with the live auction with plenty of great items to be purchased in support of the museum.

“There will be some parts of the event that move forward in a slightly different way than originally planned,” said Play It Forward committee chair, Michelle Dugas. “We are ready to celebrate the museum, the beginning of a new school year and the small steps we are all taking to get back into the groove of life.”

Mace said the staff is working with the Louisiana State Gaming Commission and following the Center for Disease Control guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors during the event.

“We feel that this event will bring some fun for our children at heart, while providing much needed support for continuing our mission at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum,” Mace said.

Tickets are $50 per participant until August 5. Tickets purchased after August 6 will $65. To purchase tickets, call 985-446-2200 or online at www.bccm.info.