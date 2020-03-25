Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Podna’s offering Discounted Meals to First Responders

by
Lifestyles

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching the Bayou Region, the community’s first responders have been brought to the front lines of the crises. A local restaurant is showing their appreciation for their sacrifices. 

 

Podna’s Cajun Cooking & Specialty Meats is offering discounted plate lunches to first responders, it announced via Facebook. 

 

Hospital workers, firemen, police/sheriff officers and EMS workers can present their credentials to receive a $6 plate lunch at the restaurant. 



 

Podna’s has locations in Houma, 730 Corporate Drive; and Chauvin, 5020 La. Highway 56. 

 

“We care about our first responders who are on the front line fighting this battle for us,” reads a Facebook post by Podna’s. “…We thank you for your service!” 

by
News

by
News

by
News