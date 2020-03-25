Podna’s offering Discounted Meals to First Responders

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching the Bayou Region, the community’s first responders have been brought to the front lines of the crises. A local restaurant is showing their appreciation for their sacrifices.

Podna’s Cajun Cooking & Specialty Meats is offering discounted plate lunches to first responders, it announced via Facebook.

Hospital workers, firemen, police/sheriff officers and EMS workers can present their credentials to receive a $6 plate lunch at the restaurant.

Podna’s has locations in Houma, 730 Corporate Drive; and Chauvin, 5020 La. Highway 56.

“We care about our first responders who are on the front line fighting this battle for us,” reads a Facebook post by Podna’s. “…We thank you for your service!”