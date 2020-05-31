Love at First Sight

Immediately sold by the oak trees and the property, Matthew and Marty Pregeant began planning their home and their future together when Matt proposed in the front yard in a patch of clovers.

“The property felt like home the day we bought it. We loved being out there. In fact, we spent so much time just sitting out there in the bed of the truck, just to enjoy its beauty,” Marty recalls.

An old Southdown Plantation house was on the property and had to be demolished or moved prior to starting construction. The home was built entirely out of rough cut cypress milled from this area.

“After much convincing, Matt and his parents, Tom and Jane, spent a good month removing every nail and every board. Thankfully, we were able to incorporate a lot of the cypress throughout our home,” Marty shares.

The salvaged cypress can be found throughout the home from the kitchen island, shiplap in the dining room, a desk, mudroom cubbies and even a patio dining table light fixture.

Marty spices up this traditional farm house by adding a bit of unexpected glam. Perfectly balancing the rustic wood is a light and airy color palette, elegant light fixtures and touches of gold. POV