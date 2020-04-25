Ready to Run? Girls on the Run Bayou Region Announces Virtual Spring 5K Event

Girls on the Run Bayou Region is excited to announce that the annual Spring 5K is going virtual!

Due to the community impact of COVID-19, the usual 5K celebration that occurs in May will look in a little different this year. All community members are encouraged to complete a 5K anytime between May 2 and May 10 in solidarity with the program participants who are celebrating the culmination of the season.

To show your support and let Girls on the Run Bayou Region know that you are participating, please visit www.GOTRbayouregion.org/5k to register and make a $10 donation to the program. All registered participants will receive a digital race bib that they can print-out, customize and decorate for your race day. Choose any day between May 2 and May 10, map out your own 3.1 mile route and run, walk, skip or jump your way to the finish line. Remember to take pictures, tag GOTR Bayou Region on social media and use the hashtag #GOTR5K. All girls currently enrolled in the spring season of Girls on the Run will receive their medals at a later date.

All proceeds from this virtual event will contribute to the sustainability of the organization during this difficult time, and will ensure every girl in the Bayou Region can participate in the future by providing scholarships to those in need. To learn more about the mission of Girls on the Run Bayou Region, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org.