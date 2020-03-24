Recreational Red Snapper Season Opening Delayed

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary, Jack Montoucet, signed a declaration of emergency to delay the opening of the recreational red snapper season. This delay will allow the Louisiana Widlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) to gather public input and set the season at their May 7, 2020 meeting. The normal LWFC meeting in April was cancelled due to the COVID-19 emergency.

By rule, the recreational red snapper season opens the Saturday before Palm Sunday (April 4 this year), unless the LWFC or the LDWF Secretary provides an alternative prior to that day. Due to the importance of this recreational fishery to our anglers, Secretary Montoucet has chosen to delay the opening and allow for additional public input, rather than set a season opening without this issue being discussed in a public meeting.

For more information, contact Jason Adriance at 504.284.2032 or jadriance@wlf.la.gov.

