Rougarou Fest will continue in 2020 with adapted plan

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center shared the following press release this morning:

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the Board of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and the Rougarou Fest steering committee have decided to develop an adaptation plan for this year’s Rougarou Fest in order to maintain CDC guidelines and the safety of our community. Although the festival will not look like it has in years past, we are excited to offer a few new opportunities this year!

“Adaptation and resilience are key components to the success of our bayou communities. The people of Terrebonne Parish have had to embrace these two things over the years because we live in an area that has been impacted with hurricanes and land loss. We have been called upon to use these strengths once again as we develop an adaptation plan for this year’s Rougarou Fest,” said Jonathan Foret, Executive Director

Along with adaptation and resilience, another strength of the people of southeast Louisiana is knowing how to have a good time! By combining these strengths, festival organizers plan to provide fun, safe and socially distanced activities from the Rougarou Drive Through to the “Be Witched” video and other virtual offerings.

Since October is Rougarou Awareness Month, organizers are planning to sell plate lunches in the parking lot of the Waterlife Museum from 10am to 2pm every Friday in October during the Rougarou Drive Through so that people can enjoy the delicious food usually served during the festival. Each Friday will feature a different meal and dessert from Seafood Gumbo and Black Berry Dumplings to Fried Catfish and Pop Rouge Ice Cream. A schedule of plate lunch offerings and more information can be found by visiting the festival website at www.rougaroufest.org. Rougarou Fest face masks and the 2020 commemorative poster will be available for purchase at the Rougarou Drive Through.

“In south Louisiana, food equals love; especially in my family. Due to the current pandemic, many family gatherings have been cancelled. We may not have been able to celebrate together, but delicious food has been shared, which can be just as important as a missed hug. With that being said, the Rougarou family is sad that the festival will not take place as usual this year, but all of the new activities that are scheduled for October will help fill that void. The Rougarou Drive Through will allow us to share some love with this wonderful community,” said Amanda Melancon, Food Committee Chairperson

Due to the popularity of the Krewe Ga Rou zombies and witches, organizers have decided to showcase them in their very own video that can be watched from the comfort of a personal device or computer. The “Be Witched” and “Get Zombified” videos will be available on the Rougarou Fest Facebook page in October!

Because the award-winning costume contest is so popular, organizers are going to make it virtual this year! Costumed contestants can send a picture via messenger to the Rougarou Fest Facebook page from October 1st through October 23rd. Contestants need to provide a name, mailing address, and the category they want to enter with their picture. Categories include: Pets, Most Creative, Funniest, Scariest, Movie Characters, Kids’ Costumes 5 and Under, and Kids’ Costumes 6 to 12. An album will be created for each category and published on October 24th. Winners will be announced on the Rougarou Fest Facebook page at 5pm on October 30th. Rougarou Fest Costume Contest judges will select the winners in each category and the People’s Choice Award will be determined by the number of Facebook reactions to each photo submission. First, second, and third place will be awarded in each category!

Organizers are also very excited to start a new tradition that they hope to continue into the future! The Rougarou Fest will host a contest to find the Top 10 Haunted Yards of Terrebonne. Contestants can submit their address by direct message to the Rougarou Fest Facebook page to be considered for the contest. A group of judges will visit these yards to determine the winners. These winners will receive a “2020 Top 10 Haunted Yards of Terrebonne” yard sign, a $25 VISA gift card, and be placed on a driving tour map that will be shared so that everyone can drive past these locations to view the installations. More information will be available in October on our Facebook page and our website.

“Like the Rougarou, the Board of the Wetlands Discovery Center believes that nothing; not a hurricane, coastal erosion, or even a worldwide pandemic, can stop our love and commitment to this community. We are excited to create a Spooktacular month of safe and fun events that spotlight why the people of southeast Louisiana are so special. This gives us another chance to show the world that, no matter what life hands us, we are always up for the challenge,” shared Raegan Creppell, Board President

The Rougarou Fest is thrilled to once again have the support of People’s Drugs as presenting sponsor. Without their support and the support of other sponsors, partners, and volunteers, the festival would not be able to produce these modified offerings. Efforts are also underway to produce a neighborhood parade and a virtual Nutria Pardoning Ceremony.

Please visit the Rougarou Fest website and Facebook page throughout the month of October for more updates and opportunities as they develop. For more information, please contact Jonathan Foret at jforet@slwdc.org.