“Scholars Expeaux,” to Exhibit Research, Creative Projects

Over 50 Nicholls students will display research on topics alongside faculty mentors.

In total, 43 undergraduate and 14 graduate students will present their work on topics ranging from stress, the NFL, and the loss of Cajun culture, at the 15th Annual Scholars Expeaux, March 11 and March 18-20, in the Callais Recreation Center.

Formerly known as Research Week, the event includes a student poster competition, humanities symposium, performing arts presentation, short documentary film screening, visual art display, Mosaic student readings and a culinary arts demonstration.

Faculty are able to display their research through a series of podium talks and poster displays.

Abstracts additionally include:

“Evaluation of Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) for Sugarcane Monitoring;”

“How was the Economy of the Houma-Thibodaux Metropolitan Area Impacted by the Decline in Oil Prices that Began July 2014?;”

“A Comparison of Levels of Burnout in Occupational Therapists in Louisiana;”

“Best Practices in NFL Branding: A Guide to Effective NFL Team Branding;”

“Are College Students at Greater Risk for Gut Issues due to Prolonged Periods of Stress?;”

And “Assessing the Loss of Cajun Culture in the Bayou Region.”

The four-day schedule of Scholars’ Expeaux begins on Wednesday, March 11 in the Callais Recreation Center with:

8 a.m. to noon, student poster competition viewing;

1 to 3 p.m., student poster competition judging.

On Wednesday, March 18:

Ameen Gallery, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., annual student art exhibition;

Ameen Gallery, 2 p.m., annual student art exhibition reception and awards;

Student Union Ballroom, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., faculty, graduate and undergraduate student poster viewing;

Bollinger Suite, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m., the humanities symposium;

Bollinger Suite, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., Mosaic 2020 sneak peek student readings;

LeBijou Theater, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., short documentary film screening.

On Thursday, March 19:

Bollinger Suite, 10 a.m., research guest speaker Dr. John Postlethwait, professor of biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon;

Student Union Ballroom, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., student and faculty poster viewing;

Student Union Ballroom, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Scholars Expeaux awards ceremony and reception.

On Friday, March 20:

Ledet Culinary Building, Chef John Folse Culinary Institute Cooking Demonstration and Research Presentations, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., by reservation only (www.nicholls.edu/culinary/expeaux/);

St. John Episcopal Church, Thibodaux, 7 p.m., performance arts concert and awards.