The Fourth of July holiday period, Houma is expected to be visited by 50+ softball teams.

During last night’s Policy, Procedure, and Legal Committee, Monday, March 9, Roddy Lerille, the Terrebonne Parish Recreations Director, told Committee members that an upcoming tournament held by Babe Ruth Inc. and Rec 2,3 was going to draw over 50 teams from Tuesday 31 through Sunday the 5.

“Fifty teams in town would be a great economic boost and a great experience for all the kids here,” said Lerille.

The event, the Babe Ruth Softball Regional Tournament, will be part of the softball trail leading up to the Softball World Series, and will encompass: Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

According to Brien Laurent, State Commissioner for Babe Ruth Softball Inc., last year’s regional in Texas drew in very large crowds.

“[Whistle] A bunch,” he said. “We estimated about 75 to 80 people per team. The younger ones especially.”