After being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southland Mall will reopen on Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m., according to a post on the mall’s Facebook page.

The new operating hours are Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Store openings and hours may vary.

“The Common Area will only be usable for store access,” reads the post. “Therefore, mall walkers will not be able to use the center during Phase 1.”