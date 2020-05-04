“Spirit of Travel” celebrated during National Travel and Tourism Week 2020

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (LCBT) will join with destinations from across the nation in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). The annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th NTTW (May 3-9) arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.

“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yet, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”

Annually, LCBT hosts a NTTW event to honor tourism partners and to talk about the importance of tourism. Since that is not an option this year, LCBT is providing a “virtual road trip” via their social media channels, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter throughout the week. The post will promote local attractions, restaurants, and things to do in Lafourche Parish to appeal to visitors from the comfort of their homes. Locals are also encouraged to follow along each day as the “virtual road trip” makes stops up and down the bayou.

“There’s no doubt this has been an incredibly challenging time for Lafourche Parish and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, but we see National Travel and Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our visitors and our residents of the incredible spirit and resiliency of Lafourche Parish, the travel industry, and our workforce,” said LCBT President & CEO Timothy Bush. “It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and we will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms.”