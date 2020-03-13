St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou postponed per statewide directive

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou has been postponed.

The following released was sent out:

Governor John Bel Edwards has “signed a proclamation that among other actions immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13”. Current plans are to postpone the event, and an announcement will be made at a later time in reference to a new date. Preregistrations will be refunded. Like many of you, were are disappointed that the event is being postponed. We would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, and registrants for their support.

Stay tuned for information on a new date.