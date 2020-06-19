Takerz Boxing Club brings Unity; Encourages members to better themselves Physically, Mentally

Thibodaux native Jermey McDowell has a strong passion for boxing — but that’s not the only reason he started Takerz Boxing Club nearly one year ago.

“Boxing is a tool used throughout the whole world to bring unity: all races, all sexes,” he said. “That’s one of our main goals with the boxing program.”

Another main focus with Takerz, McDowell said, is helping the youth, keeping them productive to stay off the streets.

Self-defense is another way the program aims to help local kids. “If they’re in a situation where they have to protect theirself — because we know how cruel this world can be — there’ll be equipped and not just vulnerable to the situation,” McDowel said.

McDowell also established the gym to create a welcoming, anti-bullying atmosphere, as he explained: “Our gym creates those bonds as far as kids in schools with no friends. Once they get here, we all train them to encourage and embrace new kids.”

Located at 505 W. 3rd St. in Thibodaux, Takerz offers youth (ages 5 – 17), men’s and women’s sessions.

The women’s sessions were an instant hit, McDowell said, as it became a break from work and the children, a way to channel energy for stress relief, socialize with others in the group and work on body goals. “There’s so much positivity involved in the whole situation, and that’s what we feed off of,” he continued.

When he arrives at his gym, McDowell said, it doesn’t feel like a job because of the passion he has for boxing and his members, who he said are “everything” to him. McDowell also noted that the boxing studio is family-oriented, with complete family structures: from the children to husband and wife.

He credits staff for the positive and uplifting culture instilled at the facility.

“The staff is dedicated and committed to helping our community better theirselves physically and mentally using boxing as a tool,” McDowell said. “They all take pride in their calling. Passion comes before anything.”

Along with McDowell, who also instructs, that staff at Takerz includes: Whitney Dumas (co-owner/instructor), Clarence “Pap” Matthews (boxing coach), Shelby Clement (women’s class instructor), Paige Trahan (women’s class instructor), Justin Martinez (pro/amateur trainer) and Rance Ward (instructor and pro boxer who will be fighting on Top Rank ESPN in Las Vegas on June 30).

“The whole staff brings encouragement and knowledge to the entity,” said McDowell. “All of our roles are equally important — with no egos — because we all need each other to operate successfully.”

In addition to the talented instructors and coaches, another thing that makes Takerz standout, McDowell said, is the gym’s “unmatchable energy.”

“Once you walk in here, you can forget about everything because it’s all love spread throughout the whole gym; it’s all smiles,” he continued. “If someone comes in here feeling down, you can expect the whole gym to rush to them and be like, ‘Hey, let’s do this. Let’s cheer up. I got your back.’”

More information on Takerz Boxing Club can be found here.

Photos submitted.