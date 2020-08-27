Terrebonne General Partners with Local Businesses Through Workplace Readiness Program

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) continues to take the lead in our community by providing resources to keep employers and their staff healthy and prepared as they return and maintain their workplaces. In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic; TGMC has expanded their Corporate Wellness Program to specialize in Workplace Readiness which offers:

COVID-19 Testing

Cleaning Protocols

Safe to Return: Workplace Guidelines & Tools

COVID-19 Symptoms & Triage Questionnaire

Service Guidelines

With over 65 trusted years of leading edge healthcare experience; TGMC stands with our business community to ensure employees are healthy and prepared to work safely. ”We work directly with businesses to provide COVID-19 testing and a customized wellness program that fits the needs of each company,” explained Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. The program includes employee health risk screenings, virtual options, wellness tips, a nurse hotline for frequently asked questions and much more.

To schedule a wellness screening call 985.850.6214 or visit TGMC.com to learn more.