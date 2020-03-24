Terrebonne, Lafourche ‘Relay for Life’ events receive New Dates

The Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes’ “Relay for Life” events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Terrebonne’s has a new location and date. The Southland Mall in Houma will host the event on June 20. Previously, festivities were going to be at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on April 25.

More information on that event can be found here.

The Lafourche Relay for Life will remain at the Warren J. Harrang Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux, but the date is now July 11 as opposed to the previous date of April 18.

Click here for more information.

The South Lafourche Relay for Life is now set for July 25 at the Cut Off Youth Center.

Find out more here.