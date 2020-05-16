TFAE awards $50,000 in grants thanks to donation from Chevron

Thanks to a generous donation from Chevron, the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) has given $50,000 in grants to 11 Terrebonne Parish schools to implement hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs in their libraries and science labs.

“The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is excited for the teachers and students who will benefit from these grants,” Katie Portier, TFAE Executive Director, said. “We are also grateful to have a community partner like Chevron who continues to invest in our local schools and provide meaningful STEM programs and opportunities.”

Each awarded elementary and middle school will receive $3,000 to implement a Makerspace Library. This is a shared area that provides students with tools and resources for hands-on intellectual learning such as 3D printers, arts and crafts supplies, STEM activities, and more. A Makerspace Library can also utilize textile items to enhance learning of literature. Additionally, two junior high and one high school will receive $8,500-$9,000 to upgrade their science lab equipment. Items such as digital scales, working sinks, chromebooks, digital microscopes, chemicals, probes, goggles, and much more will be purchased to increase the ability to safely conduct STEM experiments and projects.

“Hands-on opportunities make learning so much more fun and impactful for students,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “If you ask anyone working in STEM where their passion for the field began, you will likely hear stories of a special teacher or experience that sparked their interest early on. That’s why we’re committed to providing students and teachers with the tools they need to explore STEM and cultivate passions that will last a lifetime.”

The following schools will receive the $3,000 TFAE/Chevron Makerspace Library Grants:

Acadian Elementary

Pointe Aux Chenes Elementary

Honduras Elementary

Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary

Village East Elementary

Broadmoor Elementary

Grand Caillou Middle

Caldwell Middle

The following schools will receive the TFAE/Chevron Science Lab Grants:





Houma Junior High; $8,500

Evergreen Junior High; $8,500

H. L. Bourgeois High School; $9,000

To select the schools, TFAE first reached out to all Terrebonne Parish public schools regarding the grant opportunity to see who would be interested. All of those who responded were awarded the grant after submitting a short application and budget explaining how they would use the funds. Librarians and science teachers will utilize the funds over the summer to purchase their supplies and resources to implement them in the 2020-2021 school year.

To learn more about TFAE, visit www.tfae.org. For more information on Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit and their efforts to support the local community, click here.