The Broadway Stays Creative to Keep Residents Happy

The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation in Lockport is getting creative with ways to keep their residents safe, healthy and happy in the wake of new regulations being handed down daily.

“We had all these plans of next week we were going to be doing smaller activities and now we have to keep (the residents) a certain amount of distance from each other,” shared Courtney Carrere, Admissions and Marketing Director. “So we’re thinking of different things. Bingo over the Intercom has been a hit. We have to keep them a certain distance apart, but it’s working. We also have staff up and down the halls with them to help, because some times they yell ‘what was that number?’ And they are serious about their bingo games!”

Residents’ loved ones are also getting creative in working around the “no visitor” policy.

“We have one gentleman who hasn’t missed a day visiting his wife since she joined us,” shared Carrere. “He has come to her window to visit. We are setting up dry erase boards so they can communicate.”

The Broadway also has a program called It’s Never 2 Late. It’s Never 2 Late (iN2L) enhances the quality of residents’ lives by promoting independence through technology, while helping them connect with the world around them. An interactive content library provides memory care, therapy sessions, and wellness activities at their fingertips.

The iN2L also offers technology for the residents to be able to visit with loved ones who don’t live here, or now, loved ones who can’t visit. They can use the huge TV that rolls around to Skype on. They also have access to smaller, personal sized computers that bed-bound residents can hold in their laps.

Music therapy is also really important at The Broadway. They are continuing to pipe music into the hallways to help create a soothing and comfortable environment.

The Broadway is continuing to uphold their commitment to the residents to always have fun activities for them to be able to do.

“I think that’s really important to keep that vibe for them because you know, it’s never been that we could restrict them from seeing someone unless it was a medical isolation or something like that,” said Carrere. “Even the hospitals are allowing one guest depending on the situation. But the CDC has restricted nursing homes more than anyone because if you look at the other states, most deaths were in nursing homes because it spreads quicker and people who are truly affected are the elderly.”