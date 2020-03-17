The Haven Annual Spring Gala Canceled

The Haven will cancel its annual spring gala, “Home Is Where The Heart Is”, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center “to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and to be in accordance with the national, state, and local safety guidelines,” the organization announced.

Ticket and sponsorship refunds are available, the Haven said. They can be processed by calling 985-790-4396.

Proceeds from the annual gala assist with funding the daily operations of The Haven, a 501©3

shelter.

“The Haven is committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence for victims in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes,” reads a statement by the organization. “The shelter provides safe refuge, support services, including individual counseling, legal and medical advocacy and responds to domestic and sexual assault crisis calls from victims. They also regularly provide education outreach for the community.”