The Passing of “A Good Man”: Bobby Hebert Sr. loses his fight to COVID-19

Lafourche Parish has lost one of our patriarchs with the passing of Mr. Bobby Hebert Sr. this morning.

Father of the “Cajun Cannon” Bobby Hebert Jr., Hebert Jr. shared his father’s diagnosis with COVID-19 with WWL’s Kristian Garic on Friday. He reflected on all the health issues that his father had overcome in his lifetime, from colon cancer, strokes, and open-heart surgery for a heart defect at birth. He shared his hope that his father would fight.

Hebert Sr. was 82.

Local sports analyst Mike Detillier, who has worked with Hebert Jr. extensively over the years, shared his thoughts and memories of “Mr. Bob” early this afternoon.

“We would see each other each Tuesday, as he would come to ‘Sports on the Bayou’,” Detillier shared. “As soon as I would walk in, Mr. Bob would be the first guy I saw. He loved LSU. This year, he was so happy. Because of his connection with BéBé [Coach Ed Orgeron], he told me twice, ‘Mike, I cried like a baby.’ That to him was so big, seeing BéBé win the National Championship.”

“This is how we would end it every Tuesday: he’d come up to me and give me a hug and say ‘Take care of my boy, ya hear?’ And I’d tell him, I’m gonna do the best I can! I don’t get paid enough for that!’ He would just laugh and laugh,” Detillier continued.

Detillier called Mr. Bob one of the faces of our area. He was an engineer with the highway department for over 30 years and a big part of South Lafourche. But Detillier said his big claim to fame was ‘I took ROTC with Billy Cannon when I was at LSU.’

“He’d always want to tell you that story,” Detillier laughed.

“Mr. Bob was so proud of his family, of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” shared Detillier. “He was so involved in Lafourche Parish, in his church and around town. If you were around him, three, four minutes, you would understand where Bobby got that gift of talking. Mr. Bob, even after his stroke, man he could talk!”

“He was the connection to Bayou Lafourche,” said Detillier. “You saw him at South Lafourche games, at Nicholls games… until he had his stroke, I don’t think he had missed an LSU home game since he left college. He like the Saints, but boy, LSU. That was a different story.”

“He was a good podnah in life, always with the big smile and always had a story. He was a good man in life.”