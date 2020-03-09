The Shamrock of Thibodaux

An Irish patriot and poet, fled his homeland and eventually expired in Thibodaux. For years, different people have honored the poet and this year a local author, having recently discovered his Irish roots, will be carrying on the tradition on March 15th.

Lorraine Hebert Wise, 87, a former reporter and lifelong fan of the poet Richard D’Alton Williams, learned of John DeSantis’s plans and invited him to view her collection of the poet’s life.

“Well I’m just a curious person, I guess,” said Ms. Wise.

From a plastic bin, Ms. Wise drew folders full of university articles, places Williams had taught; books of his poetry; newspaper articles, she and others had written; photos of her visits to Ireland where Ms. Wise had visited the poet’s descendants; and an old recording of an interview Ms. Wise had with Williams’ grandchildren.

From this treasure trove, the story of the Poet’s life was retold by one diehard fan.

Born in Nenagh, Ireland, Williams received a medical degree, and began publishing a newspaper strongly against the crown. For this, he was tried for sedition and fled to America. Ms. Wise had records of his employment as a teacher in schools in Alabama, New Orleans, and Thibodaux. In Thibodaux he taught, and served as principal, at Guion Academy (1849-1912), at the intersection of Jackson St. and Clinton (now West 10th St.). Williams eventually succumbed to tuberculosis in July 5, 1862, and was buried in the St. Joseph Cemetary, 949 Menard St.

The 8th New Hampshire Regiment, a group of Irish-American Union soldiers, after the Battle of Georgia Landing, on October 27, 1862, discovered his grave was marked only with a board. They then raised $125 to erect a headstone depicting a wreath which encircles a shamrock – Shamrock being William’s pen name.

Ms. Wise learned the details of this when her brother visited New Hampshire in search of writings by someone involved. As he was searching he discovered that they were holding a memorial for Colonel Hawkes Fearing, Jr..

“It just so happened, he went to the library to see if he could find a book of someone recounting the tale of them putting up the monument,” said Ms. Wise. “It just so happened they were doing a memorial to that particular man – the one who put the monument up, it was the head of the regiment.”

This pride for the fellow countryman was further revealed as Ms. Wise produced a newspaper clipping which she, herself, had written. It depicted the former Mayor of Thibodaux 1935-1954, Pete J. O’Neil, who wore an Irish sash around his neck and held a shillelagh. According to Wise, the Mayor would keep up William’s grave until his death.

Respect and care for the grave hasn’t been limited to fellow countrymen, Ms. Wise herself has cared for the grave by spraying for weeds and planting pansies. She even leaves a flower for the poet every year on All Saints Day.

This Sunday, the 15th, DeSantis has invited Father P.J., who will say the Lord’s Prayer in English and Irish, Ms. Wise, and others to come to the memorial. Poetry will be read at his grave, as well as possible songs.