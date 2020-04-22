Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Canceled

The 2020 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair has been canceled.

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Fair, posted the following message to their social media this afternoon:

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department has continued to monitor the state and local situation regarding COVID – 19. After many prayers, much deliberation and consultation among our board members, members, and supporters, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair. We have not taken this decision lightly and feel that it is the only possible decision regarding the health and safety of our patrons.

Due to the Governor’s declaration regarding the COVID-19 response, the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Raffle and sale of all unsold tickets are suspended until further notice. Our department is in contact with the state regulatory agency that oversees this aspect of our event, and we will continue to monitor the situation. We expect and intend to conduct the raffle later in 2020 once we are able to do so pursuant to state law. If you have already purchased raffle tickets for our 2020 raffle, these will be honored. Once the Governor’s declaration allows for ticket sales to resume, we will announce a date when the 2020 Thibodaux Firemen’s Raffle will be drawn, so please be on the lookout for further announcements regarding the raffle.

As many businesses and families will feel the impact financially due to this crisis, so too will we have to make budget cuts to live with our financial position. Our members have managed the financial position of our department over the years in an exemplary manner and we want to assure the public that although this decision will impact our fundraising efforts for 2020, our department will continue to operate as we have for nearly 150 years: in the service of our citizens.

To our fair patrons and supporters, thank you for your generosity over the years. Because of your support our fair has been a tremendous success year after year as we know it will be again in the future. We all feel the disappointment with the decision we have been forced to make but we believe this decision will aid in the healing of our area both physically as well as financially. We believe not asking for the public to give as they have so unselfishly for so many years will allow for time to recover for our supporters.

Our message is simply this for 2020 to all our faithful supporters. Take care of yourselves, your family and one another. We will be here for you to serve when you need us and we will celebrate again. Just like the rainouts of our past events have never lasted, so too will this pass. The spirit of our city and department is strong and that spirit will bring us back together again in the future to stop, drop, and let the good times roll. May God bless you, our friends and family.

Yours in service,

The members of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department

Always Ready, Deeds Not Words, Trust In Us, Here For Duty, Action Speaks, Friends In Need, Ever Alert, Service Above Self