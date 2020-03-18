Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Postpones Event

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors has announced the decision to postpone the 2020 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair for the foreseeable future.

“We do not take this decision lightly and feel that it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety to take this action at this time,” read their statement.

It continued, “Our members have very diligently managed the financial position of our department over the years and we want to assure the public that the financial position of our department is strong. The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department will continue to operate as normal.”