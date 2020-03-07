Thousands Dance And Feast on 70 Different Gumbos and More

Gumbo is going out fast as thousands gather at Southdown Plantation for food and music.

The 4th annual Roux for a Reason Gumbo Cook Off is going on now, at Southdown Plantation and over a thousand people are dining on over 70 different gumbos and enjoying live music, Saturday, March 7.

“We’re having a good time,” said Sadi Anderson, as she watched over 3-year-old Aaliyah Bourg.

The two had only tried the gumbo from Mahoney’s Pub’s tent and, “It’s pretty good,” said Anderson and Bourg drank the last of it from the bowl.

Anderson sat with the crowd as Bourg danced to the music of Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous. Anderson described the music as “awesome,” and when asked, Bourg just continued dancing, to which Anderson replied with a laugh, “that means ‘yes’.”

The Cast Iron Couyons were in a tent nearby rallied behind a large pot of smoked duck and andouille gumbo, and had served so many, said the team leader Jeremy Theroit, that they were over half-way done with their tray of rice.

The team’s first year competing saw them beginning preparations of their stock yesterday, and arrived at 6am this morning, “we got out here early, cooked breakfast, and just made a day out of it,” he said.

“It’s been awesome so far,” he added.

Ben Levy, the President of Roux for a Reason, deemed this year’s event is a success, and said it was mostly due to the weather. He estimated that there were over 1,200 people in attendance and he expected the money raised would exceed last year’s donation.

“Last year we wrote a $70,000 check,” Levy said. “I’m pretty confident that we’ll be north of that this year.”

According to Levy, the cancer center approached his organization about funding a dedicated, full time nutritionist program. The role was previously shared with Terrebonne General Medical Center. The program will provide for a full-time Registered Dietitian on staff in the Cancer Center allowing every patient free access to education and nutrition support before and during their treatment.

Founded 2017, Levy co-founded the organization with two of his friends, Blake and Ben Floyd, after both his and their fathers succumbed to colon cancer. Levy said, the center treated his father so well, he wanted to give back to it.

“We started talking about doing some sort of event and it naturally just went towards doing something in their memory,” said Levy. “We’ve been able to raise $140,000 for the cancer center to date.”

In their fathers’ honor, teams compete to create the best gumbo during a festival with live music, which this year includes: Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous, and Parish County Lines. There is also a large children’s area, with four bounce houses and face painting.

Levy added those wearing armbands from the Roux could attend an after party at the Balcony for free tonight, and that Just Cuz Band would be performing.