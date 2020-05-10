GALLERY: THS Senior BBQ provides a moment of normality for seniors

So much more than the smell of barbecue filled the air at lunchtime on Friday, May 8. For the seniors and the faculty and staff of Terrebonne High School, the atmosphere was full of pride; pride for their school and for their accomplishments.

Terrebonne High School traditionally honors seniors during one of the final weeks of school. The last day of class is celebrated with a senior picnic. This year, realizing traditions were still important to honor, the school had to get creative.

Teachers Erica Rock and Donna Benoit organized the “Senior Drive-By BBQ” to allow seniors to drive-thru and collect their meal. Teachers lined the driveway leading to the pick-up tent, holding signs, cheering and greeting their students. For most of the seniors, when they left school before lunchtime on March 13, they had no idea that would be the last time they saw the classrooms of their soon to be alma mater.

The barbecue was held behind Southdown Elementary School, in the parking lot by the baseball field. Seniors were invited to “dress as senior citizens” and stop by to enjoy a few moments of masked greetings from their educators. Some dropped off books and calculators, while others received mementos in recognition of their accomplishments.

More is to come for the Class of 2020, as the senior sponsors Rock and Benoit strive to make this special and memorable in light of the pandemic.

photos by Wendy Bergeron