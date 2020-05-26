TPLS to Host 2020 Summer Reading Program

Build great reading habits, discover new books, and win prizes with the Terrebonne Parish Library System’s 2020 Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” which centers around fairy tales and mythology. Appropriate changes will be made to accommodate social distancing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Live performances and in-house programs will be substituted for virtual story times and take-home crafts. All virtual programming will be posted to the Terrebonne Parish Library System Facebook page.

Children, teens, and adults who register will be rewarded for a minimum twenty minutes of reading per day, every five days. Books read must be library books. After the first five days, readers will receive a certificate, an “I Love My Library” yard sign, entry into the library’s annual summer raffle, and, new this year, a brag tag.

With every five days of reading, participants will earn another brag tag and raffle entry. Children K-6th grade who complete will enter to win a bicycle and helmet, teens and adults a Kindle Fire tablet.

SRP 2020 is sponsored by the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library and the Bayou Regional Arts Council. The Kiwanis Club of Houma has also helped to sponsor the annual bike raffle.

Registration opens June 1 and will last until the end of summer on July 31. Sign up is online at mytpl.org/srp.

For more information, contact Naomi Magola at 985-876-5861, opt.3.