TPR issues reminder that playgrounds and gyms are still closed
Terrebonne Parish Recreation would like to remind the public that we are still under guidance of the Governors Executive orders, which requires the closing of recreational facilities, including gyms and playground equipment within Terrebonne Parish.
If you choose to use the green space or walking tracks, please continue to social distance and not gather in groups of more than 10 according to the order.
Terrebonne Parish Recreation will also be releasing an official statement from Parish President Dove and Recreation Director Lerille about the 2020 Summer Recreational Programs for Terrebonne Parish and plans on how recreation will move forward for the remainder of 2020 in the next few days. This announcement will also include options for registration refunds on sporting programs that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.