Universal making Current, Future ‘In Theaters’ Movies available for Rent

With movie theaters closing around the country due to concerns over COVID-19, including Houma’s AMC Palace 10, NBCUniversal is making a film release change that was perhaps going to happen in the not-too-distant future anyway.

Universal Pictures will make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, NBCUniversal announced yesterday.

“Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

The first movie with the simultaneous release will be “Trolls World Tour” which is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on April 10.

The company will also make movies that are currently in theatrical release available on-demand starting as early as Friday, March 20, NBCUniversal said.

“The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma”, will be available on a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S. and the price equivalent in international markets, NBCUniversal said.

NBCUniversal didn’t confirm in the announcement which streaming platforms will house its movies, although the streaming service Vudu did say “BIG THINGS coming EARLY to Vudu” via Twitter.

“Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” reads a statement by the company. “NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”