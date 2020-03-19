Upside Downs’ 3.21 Dash goes Virtual!

A local Down syndrome awareness group that was planning its first ever dash is now taking the dash VIRTUAL!

Upside Downs, a local Down syndrome awareness organization, will be hosting their Dash in the virtual realm. On March 21, run a 5K anytime before 5 p.m. and log the run through Strava. You can run any where you like, in your own neighborhood, all over the world. Dashers can walk or run .11 miles.

Marc Broussard, who was scheduled to perform at the Thibodaux event, will still be treating guests to a concert! Join Upside Downs on their Facebook page at 1pm on March 21 for a live performance from Marc.

If you signed up for the 5k or Dash, you have already registered. If you want to participate and haven’t registered, head over to https://give.classy.org/321dsdash and register for the Virtual 5k. You will get a shirt for registering! Then download the Strava App and join the run group at https://www.strava.com/clubs/UpsideDownsWDSD5k.

Upside Downs will be selecting random winners of everyone who has registered and posts a run/walk on Strava. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in 3 age and gender groups and 1st place overall fastest runner wins $321.00 cash.

“Wear your Team Shirts and your crazy socks and let’s get this virtual WDSD party started,” shares the group’s Facebook page. “We are asking people to email us photos from their run/Dash at info@upside-downs.org and use hashtags #321dash #upsidedowns so we can make a video with everyone’s submission.”

March 21st is considered World Down Syndrome Day, in recognition of the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome. According to Brooks, since Upside Downs’ formation, March 21st has fallen during the weekday.

The inspiration for Upside Downs was Spencer Brooks and Shawn Patrick, two children born with Down syndrome. The organization is a non-profit which, according to their website, seeks to promote the “upside” or positive aspects of Down syndrome.

Upside Downs seeks to, “Show everyone that individuals with Down syndrome are not that different, with the ultimate goal of trying to increase acceptance and inclusion,” said Beau Brooks.