VCHS Surprises Seniors with Yard Signs to Honor Their Achievement

On Wednesday, April 22, members of the Vandebilt Catholic faculty took turns collecting signs from the front lawn of school, while practicing the new norm of social distancing, in an effort to hand-deliver 168 personalized graduation yard signs to each member of the VCHS class of 2020.

Students were surprised all afternoon with familiar faces and words of encouragement and “Congratulations” from current and former teachers and administration, as faculty rode through the neighborhoods of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

As with all high school seniors across the nation, the uncertainty of this pandemic has truly taken away some of the “memories” that the last few weeks of high school can provide to the senior class. Distributing these graduation yard signs was just a small gesture from the faculty of Vandebilt Catholic to show these students how proud the

school community is of them and their accomplishments and that we are always TERRIERS TOGETHER.

Kayla Vicknair, Dean of Admissions and Student Programs stated, “[Yesterday] was the best day since we left school on March 13. Getting to see our students and how grateful they were for this small surprise was a great reminder of how much our school truly is a family.”

Laurie Robichaux, Art Department Head and teacher added, “I was anxious to have the chance to see just a few of those special faces, sad cause I was missing them, and then realized that “our” seniors are on to “their” next phase now. It was bittersweet, especially since my son is part of this class, but what a great way to show a little love to my Vandebilt family.”