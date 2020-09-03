Video: Watch Houma native Georgia Malbrough share her weight loss story on the ‘Today’ show

Houma native Georgia Malbrough appeared on NBC’s “Today” this morning to share her story of weight loss for millions of viewers across the country.

Recently, Malbrough shared with the Times she received a phone call from a representative of the popular morning talk show. The contact, who read Malbrough’s story from Point of Vue magazine on the Daily Mail, told her the show wanted to schedule Malbrough for a live segment next week.

“I wasn’t as nervous until I talked to a bunch of people and they said, ‘excuse me?’” Malbrough laughed. “…Now I’m very nervous. Honestly, I just want to go on there and just still be me, ‘cause that’s just kind of my whole thing: just the average me,” she continued.

Excited for the opportunity to share her story, Malbrough added that she’s “starstruck” right now and thankful for everyone that has supported her throughout her journey.

Watch Houma native Georgia Malbrough share her weight loss story on NBC’s “Today”: