WalletHub reports Louisiana is 2020’s Most Stressed State
With April being Stress Awareness Month and the coronavirus becoming America’s biggest stressor in 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Stressed States as well as accompanying videos.
To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.
Stress Levels in Louisiana (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):
- 5th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week
- 12th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep
- 7th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health
- 5th – Job Security
- 2nd – Median Credit Score
- 17th – Housing Affordability
- 3rd – % of Population Living Below Poverty Line
- 5th – Divorce Rate
- 3rd – Crime Rate per Capita
- 2nd – Psychologists per Capita
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressed-states/32218/