WalletHub reports Louisiana is 2020’s Most Stressed State

With April being Stress Awareness Month and the coronavirus becoming America’s biggest stressor in 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Stressed States as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Stress Levels in Louisiana (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

5 th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

– Avg. Hours Worked per Week 12 th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

– Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep 7 th ­– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

­– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health 5 th – Job Security

– Job Security 2 nd – Median Credit Score

– Median Credit Score 17 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 3 rd – % of Population Living Below Poverty Line

– % of Population Living Below Poverty Line 5 th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 3 rd – Crime Rate per Capita

– Crime Rate per Capita 2nd – Psychologists per Capita

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressed-states/32218/