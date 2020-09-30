Cannata’s helps provide Hope for Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center

Hope is in the bag at Cannata’s!

As part of their giving campaign, Cannata’s will be offering free delivery and donating five percent of online purchases to Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center.

Simply by shop online from September 25 through October 15 and Cannata’s will “bag” five percent of your purchase for the cancer center. Customers will need to use the promo code HOPE at checkout. You will also receive free delivery for your purchase.

“Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center is blessed to have partners like Cannata’s,” shared Melanie Guilbeaux, Director of Oncology. “‘Hope is in the Bag’ is such a generous way to help cancer patients in our community. It is so creative that it encourages people to stay safe – with the curbside and delivery options – AND is inclusive of everyone (who would buy groceries anyway) to participate in the ‘giving.’”

The delivery offer is valid at Cannata’s Houma locations: 6307 W Park Ave. and 1977 Prospect Blvd. Curbside pickup is available at both Houma locations, as well as Morgan City.

Visit www.cannatas.com to start your shopping and giving.