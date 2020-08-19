CIS is First in South LA to Use 4G MitraClip Device

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) interventional cardiologists Dr. Peter Fail and Dr. Darrell Solet were the first in South Louisiana to use the fourth generation MitraClip™ heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation. The procedure took place on August 18, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The fourth-generation MitraClip device, MitraClip G4, brings new enhancements, including an expanded range of clip sizes, an alternative leaflet grasping feature, and procedure assessment in real time to offer doctors further options when treating mitral valve disease. MitraClip G4 also offers independently-controlled grippers that allow physicians to grasp one or both leaflets during the procedure, known as Controlled Gripper Actuation™. Additionally, the latest generation of MitraClip has the benefit of an upgraded catheter to allow integrated real-time left atrial pressure monitoring during the implant. This helps to determine proper placement to optimize patient outcomes.

“The fourth generation MitraClip provides physicians with even more options to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Peter Fail. “For years, the MitraClip device has been the standard in minimally-invasive treatment for mitral regurgitation.”

Mitral regurgitation is the most common form of heart valve disease. It refers to the backward leakage of blood in the heart when the mitral valve does not close properly. The MitraClip procedure is a minimally-invasive treatment option for those with a severe leak in the mitral valve who are too high-risk for traditional open heart surgery.