Cooper Life Fund Donates $6,500 to the Terrebonne General NICU

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) was honored to receive a donation for $6,500 from the Cooper Life Fund. The recent COVID-19 pandemic prevented the 14th annual Super Cooper 5K which was scheduled for the end of March, 2020. However; the Cooper Life Fund team, with support from their sponsors, pre-registered runners, and a tee shirt fundraiser was still able to make a very generous donation this year. John Fontenot; Founder of the Super Cooper Life Fund, said, “The tee shirt fundraiser was very successful inside and outside of our community – we sold shirts to Super Cooper fans as far away as Las Vegas and Indiana!”

The 14th annual Super Cooper 5k donation brings the cumulative donation to $175,000, over last 14 years. All proceeds from the Super Cooper 5K are donated to The Foundation for TGMC to be used to provide medical and social care needs to the families of infants admitted to TGMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with serious medical conditions.

“The Super Cooper 5K is a shining example of an event encouraging kids and adults alike to get out and get moving, all for a worthy cause. Through our partnership, we have been able to affect the lives of many and we look forward to continuing to do so for years to come”, said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC, President and CEO.

John and Ashley Fontenot founded the Cooper Life Fund after their son, Cooper Fontenot, was born with a congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Vessels. Cooper spent many weeks in the hospital and endured several hours of open-heart surgery when he was only nine days old. Cooper is alive and well today because of advanced medical care and extensive cardiovascular research.

For more information on TGMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) please visit TGMC.com.

Pictured: Phyllis Peoples, TGMC, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Labat, Foundation for TGMC Board Member, John and Ashley Fontenot, Founders of Super Cooper Life Fund