Dr. Brian J. Matherne Honored as Recipient of TGMC Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) announced Dr. Brian J. Matherne as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a TGMC physician for his or her exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Nominations can be made by physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers. The Golden Stethoscope Award recognizes two physicians a year.

“It is an honor to present Dr. Brian Matherne the Golden Stethoscope Award,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President and CEO. “Dr. Matherne has been caring for patients and the community for over 40 years. His compassion and dedication to patients, our community and hospital is truly admirable.”

Dr. Matherne, a family practice physician, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and subsequently graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Matherne says,” I am honored and humbled to have been recognized for this award, this is a true privilege.”