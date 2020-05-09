Laura Poole Named Bayou District Representative for Louisiana Organization for Nursing Leadership

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC)’s Assistant Vice President of Nursing Services, Laura Poole, MN, RN, NEA-BC, was recently named as the Bayou District Representative for the Louisiana Organization for Nursing Leadership (LONL).

The Louisiana Organization for Nursing Leadership (LONL), is a society for nurse executive leadership and nurse managers of healthcare organizations. The mission of the Society is to advance the health status of individuals and communities across the continuum of healthcare. The Society accomplishes this by assessing the environment for its influence on healthcare delivery and nursing practice; by participating in the formulation of public policies that influence healthcare and nursing; providing leadership, consultation and directions on matters relating to nursing and establishing positions statements on such; supporting nursing research activities; promoting educational programs and activities to strengthen nursing leadership, management and clinical integration; and by providing a medium for the interchange of ideas and dissemination of information and materials.

Poole has been a member of the TGMC team for over 35 years and presently serves as Assistant Vice President of Nursing Services. She is responsible for developing and implementing the hospital’s plan for providing nursing care to patients in multiple settings. Poole also has many roles on various committees throughout TGMC that work to improve patient care, employee communication, and nursing staff education.

“We are proud to have a vital TGMC team member chosen for this distinguished position and representing our state and our nationally recognized hospital,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “Her vast knowledge and experience as a nurse and nurse leader will provide great influence to the LONL.”