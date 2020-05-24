Live Healthy Thibodaux works to improve community health

By Catherine Losavio

Live Healthy Thibodaux is bringing the community together to address health needs in Thibodaux and the surrounding area.

The community-led coalition began in February and focuses on improving people’s quality of life through policy development, environmental changes and lifestyle programs that promote healthy living.

The coalition is developing plans for bike lanes, better pedestrian connectivity and improved access to nutrition education and healthy food options in the community.

“It’s hard to get from one destination to another by walking or biking,” said Becky Gautreaux, registered dietitian and LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

“We need more sidewalks and bike lanes so that we can safely get from one destination to another regardless of our mode of transportation.”

The coalition also identified a major need for nutrition and cooking education at a community health forum in January, Gautreaux said.

The group met on the first Thursday of each month at the Thibodaux Library prior to COVID-19 closures. Members have since held virtual meetings to discuss expanding the farmers market, educating the community about healthy cooking on a budget and raising event awareness.

Community members and representatives from the LSU AgCenter, Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux Main Street, City of Thibodaux, City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation, and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center participate in the coalition.

Live Healthy Thibodaux is part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities program, which aims to improve the physical and social environments that influence health using a community-driven approach.

For more information or to join the coalition, contact Gautreaux at bgautreaux@agcenter.lsu.edu.