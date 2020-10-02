Ochsner Health Hosting Drive-Thru Flu Shot Fairs on Saturday

The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones. Ochsner Health has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot. Locations in Morgan City, Raceland and Houma will be offering curbside or drive thru flu fairs. Flu shots are available for patients age six months and older, by appointment. Book your appointment today by visiting ochsner.org/flu or calling 1-866-OCHSNER.

Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

Below are the locations of local flu fairs being held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 3, 2020:

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

4608 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363

Ochsner St. Mary

1151 Marguerite St., Morgan City, LA 70380

If a drive thru flu fair does not work for your schedule, Ochsner Health offers 4 ways you can get a flu shot:

Drive Thru Flu Fairs offered at a location near you. View the schedule of drive thru flu fairs and schedule an appointment online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Urgent Care Location for a flu shot for adults and children 6 months and older. Primary Care and Pediatric Physicians offer flu shots by appointment. Schedule online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness Location, which accepts most insurances and can administer flu shots to adults and children ages 7 and up. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.