Ochsner Home Health of Raceland earns the 2019 SHPBestTM “Superior Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award

Ochsner Home Health of Raceland has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.

Ochsner Home Health of Raceland is a home health partner of Ochsner Health System and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.

The professional clinicians and support staff at Ochsner Home Health of Raceland serve the residents of Raceland and the surrounding region with quality healthcare at their place of residence. Home healthcare is an effective and affordable solution for many patients’ needs and situations. Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home.

“The LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Ochsner Home Health of Raceland for achieving this honor as part of the 2019 SHPBest program,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “An uncompromising commitment to quality and patient care is a vital part of our company culture. Our outstanding clinicians and support staff in communities around the nation have helped our company earn a reputation as the industry leader in providing high-quality care for the people who place their trust in us.”