Ochsner St. Anne Welcomes Aubrey Orgeron III, MD to Medical Staff

Ochsner St. Anne announced Aubrey Orgeron III, MD, a Psychiatrist has joined the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Orgeron earned his medical degree at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed his residency at the LSU New Orleans Adult Psychiatry Program. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

As a Psychiatrist, Dr. Orgeron provides treatment for depression, anxiety, emotional effects of a medical illness or life change and addictive disorders just to name a few.

Dr. Orgeron joins Dr. Michael Blanchard at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital. He is now accepting new patients. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/info. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-537-2666.